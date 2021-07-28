Canucks sign seven to two-way deals

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defensemen Kyle Burroughs to a two-year, two-way contract; and forwards Phil Di Giuseppe, Sheldon Dries, Nic Petan, Sheldon Rempal and John Stevens and defenseman Devante Stephens to one-year, two-way contracts.

Burroughs notched one goal and three assists in 11 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21. He also made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche, recording one assist in five games.

A two-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, Burroughs has played 324 games in the AHL with Colorado and Bridgeport, notching 18 goals and 68 assists for 86 points.

Di Giuseppe spent the 2020-21 season with the New York Rangers, notching one goal and seven assists in 31 games. He has totaled 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points in 201 career NHL contests.

Di Giuseppe has played 227 games in the AHL with Hartford, Milwaukee and Charlotte, recording 54 goals and 73 assists for 127 points.

Dries recorded five goals and five assists in 18 games with the Colorado Eagles in 2020-21, and also appeared in three NHL games with the Avalanche.

In four pro seasons, Dries has collected 48 goals and 38 assists for 86 points over 163 AHL games with Colorado and Texas. He also has 11 goals in 26 postseason games, helping the Stars reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2018.

Dries has skated in 48 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche, tallying three goals and three assists.

Petan registered seven goals and eight assists in 14 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2020-21, as well as one assist in seven NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A seventh-year pro, Petan has skated in 147 AHL games with Toronto and Manitoba, notching 45 goals and 90 assists for 135 points. He has added six goals and 22 assists in 136 NHL games with Toronto and Winnipeg.

Rempal recorded four goals and 10 assists in 25 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2020-21. He also made three appearances in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rempal has totaled 23 goals and 52 assists for 75 points in 140 career AHL games with Chicago and Ontario. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2019.

Rempal has skated in 10 career NHL contests with Carolina and Los Angeles.

Stevens registered six goals and four assists in 24 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2020-21, his fourth pro season.

The older son of AHL Hall of Famer John Stevens has played 165 career games in the AHL with Utica and Bridgeport, compiling 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points.

Stephens notched five goals and six assists with a plus-14 rating in 26 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21. He also saw time with Orlando of the ECHL.

In 71 career AHL games over four pro seasons with Syracuse and Rochester, Stephens has totaled five goals and 12 assists.