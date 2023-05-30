Capitals name Carbery head coach

The Washington Capitals have named Spencer Carbery the team’s new head coach.

Carbery returns to the Capitals organization after spending the last two seasons as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carbery previously served as head coach of the Hershey Bears from 2018 to 2021 and was voted the winner of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2020-21. During his tenure in Hershey, Carbery oversaw the development of current NHL players such as Vitek Vanecek, Ilya Samsonov, Pheonix Copley, Jonas Siegenthaler, Liam O’Brien, Brett Leason, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Martin Fehervary, Travis Boyd and Nathan Walker.

Carbery is the fourth Hershey head coach to advance to become the head coach of the Capitals, joining Gary Green (1979), Bryan Murray (1980-81) and Bruce Boudreau (2005-07).

In addition to his time with the Bears, Carbery served as an assistant with the Providence Bruins in 2017-18.