The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract.

Johansen, 22, missed most of the 2019-20 season due to injury. In nine games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, he notched two assists.

In three pro seasons, Johansen has recorded nine goals and 34 assists for 43 points in 128 AHL games, all with Hershey.

Johansen was selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.