Capitals re-sign Malenstyn for 2021-22

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

Malenstyn, 23, missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery to repair an Achilles tendon.

In 2019-20, Malenstyn recorded seven goals and eight assists in 46 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. He also made his NHL debut with the Capitals, skating in three games.

A native of White Rock, B.C., Malenstyn notched seven goals and nine assists in 74 games as a rookie with Hershey in 2018-19 and was named the Bears’ IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his work in the Hershey community.

Malenstyn was selected with the Capitals’ fifth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.