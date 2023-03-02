Capitals sign AHL All-Star Frank

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ethen Frank to a one-year, two-way contract set to begin in the 2023-24 season.

Frank leads all AHL rookies with 24 goals and is tied for second with 41 points in 45 games with the Hershey Bears this season. He is also tied for the league lead among rookies with nine power-play goals.

The AHL Rookie of the Month for January, Frank represented Hershey at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic and won the CCM Fastest Skater event at the Skills Competition, completing his lap in a league-record 12.915 seconds.

The Bears signed Frank to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season on Apr. 11, 2022. A native of Papillon, Neb., Frank played five seasons at Western Michigan University and was the nation’s top goal scorer last season, collecting 26 goals in 38 games.