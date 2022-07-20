Capitals sign defenseman Carlsson

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Carlsson, a first-round pick by Columbus in the 2015 NHL Draft, has split the last five seasons between the Blue Jackets and the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. In 2021-22, he tallied two goals and seven assists in 38 NHL contests, while adding two assists in two AHL outings.

The native of Orebro, Sweden, has played 146 games in the AHL, totaling six goals and 26 assists for 32 points. He also has three assists in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.

In 75 games in the NHL, Carlsson has recorded three goals and 13 assists for 16 points. He has also skated in five games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.