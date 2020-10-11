Capitals sign former AHL MVP Carr

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Daniel Carr to a one-year, two-way contract.

Carr recorded 23 goals and 27 assists for a team-best 50 points in 47 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, his sixth pro season. Carr also skated in 11 NHL games with the Nashville Predators and collected one goal.

Winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player in 2018-19, Carr has played 238 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Chicago, Laval, St. John’s and Hamilton, tallying 104 goals and 107 assists for 211 points along with a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-67.

Carr recorded 12 points in 15 postseason games in 2019, helping Chicago reach the Calder Cup Finals.

In 111 NHL outings with Nashville, Vegas and Montreal, Carr has registered 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points.