Capitals sign free agent Vecchione

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Michael Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract.

Vecchione completed his fourth pro season in 2020-21, tallying seven goals and three assists in 18 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. He added one assist in two postseason contests.

A native of Saugus, Mass., Vecchione has played 211 games in the AHL with Colorado, San Antonio and Lehigh Valley, registering 60 goals and 64 assists for 124 points.

Undrafted, Vecchione originally signed with Philadelphia following his senior season at Union College and skated in two games with the Flyers at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.