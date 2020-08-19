Capitals sign Fucale to one-year deal

The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Zach Fucale to a one-year, two-way contract.

Fucale, 25, spent most of the 2019-20 season with Orlando of the ECHL. He also appeared in one AHL game with the Syracuse Crunch, at Laval on Jan. 4.

Fucale has played 69 AHL games over parts of five seasons with Syracuse, Chicago, Laval and St. John’s, going 28-32-4 with a 3.09 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and two shutouts.

Fucale was a second-round choice by Montreal (36th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.