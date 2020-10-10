Capitals sign LaDue

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Paul LaDue to a one-year contract.

LaDue appeared in 48 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season, setting career highs with nine goals, 18 assists, 27 points and a plus-11 rating. He also recorded one assist in two games with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

In four pro seasons, LaDue has skated in 122 AHL games with Ontario, totaling 23 goals and 40 assists for 63 points.

The Kings’ sixth-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft has also played 69 career NHL games with Los Angeles, tallying five goals and 13 assists for 18 points.