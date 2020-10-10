Capitals sign Schilling to one-year deal

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Cameron Schilling to a one-year, two-way contract.

Schilling skated in 54 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2019-20, notching five goals and 19 assists for 24 points.

Schilling began his career in the Capitals organization, debuting with the Hershey Bears in 2012 following his senior season at Miami University. Over eight pro seasons, Schilling has played 544 regular-season games in the AHL with Manitoba, Ontario, Rockford and Hershey, registering 43 goals and 140 assists for 183 points along with a cumulative plus-72 plus/minus rating. Schilling was an AHL All-Star in 2018.

Schilling has also recorded one assist in 10 NHL games with Winnipeg and Washington.