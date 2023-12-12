Capitals sign Stevenson to three-year extension

The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Stevenson, 24, has a record of 9-4-0 in 13 appearances for the AHL’s Hershey Bears this season and leads the league with a 1.70 goals-against average and four shutouts, while ranking second with a .934 save percentage.

A second-year pro out of Dartmouth College, Stevenson spent most of the 2022-23 season with South Carolina (ECHL). He served as the Bears’ third goaltender during their run to the 2023 Calder Cup championship.

Stevenson owns a record of 12-4-0 with a 1.75 GAA, a .932 save percentage and four shutouts in 16 career AHL games. The native of Drayton Valley, Alta., originally signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Mar. 28, 2022.