Cardiac Condors do it in overtime again

Adam Cracknell scored his second goal of the night with 11:21 gone in overtime, giving the Bakersfield Condors a 3-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights in the opener of their best-of-three Pacific Division finals series.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (10:00 ET, AHLTV).

It was the third overtime win in four days for the Condors, who rallied to eliminate San Diego with victories on Sunday and Monday before traveling to Vegas on Tuesday.

Cracknell, who added an assist for a three-point night, has found the scoresheet in all four playoff games for Bakersfield. Seth Griffith recorded a goal and two assists to tie Cracknell for the postseason scoring lead with seven points, and Raphael Lavoie notched a pair of assists.

Ben Jones and Pavel Dorofeyev scored third-period goals for the Silver Knights, who erased deficits of 1-0 and 2-1.

Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn the win in net for the Condors. Logan Thompson finished with 35 saves for Henderson.

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (2) Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Wed., May 26 – Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Thu., May 27 – Henderson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PDT

Game 3 – Sat., May 29 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, 1:00 PDT (if necessary)

— All games at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV