Chaulk joins Condors as assistant coach

The Bakersfield Condors have announced that Colin Chaulk has been named as an assistant coach on Jay Woodcroft‘s staff.

A native of Toronto, Chaulk will work primarily with the team’s forward group.

Chaulk, 44, served as an assistant with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2019-20, helping the club to a 38-20-4-1 record (.643) and the North Division title.

Prior to that, Chaulk was head coach and vice president of hockey operations for the ECHL’s Brampton Beast from 2015 to 2019. He also served as an assistant coach with Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo in the ECHL.

Chaulk played 15 seasons as a pro, including 17 games in the AHL with the Adirondack Red Wings (1998-99) and Grand Rapids Griffins (2001-02). He was a six-time league champion in the UHL, IHL and CHL.