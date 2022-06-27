Chaulk to remain head coach of Condors

The Edmonton Oilers have officially named Colin Chaulk the head coach of the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Chaulk, who became interim head coach on Feb. 11, 2022, when Jay Woodcroft was promoted to Edmonton, led the Condors to a record of 19-12-1-2, including a 13-5-1-0 mark over the final 19 games to secure fourth place in the Pacific Division. Bakersfield defeated Abbotsford in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before falling to Stockton in the division semifinals.

A Toronto native, Chaulk joined the Condors as an assistant coach at the start of the 2021-22 season. He served as an assistant with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2019-20, helping the club to a 38-20-4-1 record (.643) and the North Division title.

Prior to that, Chaulk was head coach and vice president of hockey operations for the ECHL’s Brampton Beast from 2015 to 2019. He also served as an assistant coach with Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo in the ECHL.

Chaulk played 15 seasons as a pro, including 17 games in the AHL with the Adirondack Red Wings (1998-99) and Grand Rapids Griffins (2001-02). He was a six-time league champion in the UHL, IHL and CHL.