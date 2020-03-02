Checkers acquire Bourque from Bridgeport

The Charlotte Checkers have acquired forward Ryan Bourque from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in exchange for forwards Terry Broadhurst and Cedric Lacroix.

Bourque, a ninth-year pro, has recorded four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 49 games with Bridgeport this season. He has skated in 581 career regular-season contests in the AHL with Bridgeport, Hershey and Hartford/Connecticut, totaling 84 goals and 118 assists for 202 points.

Bourque also has four goals and five assists in 52 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Hershey in 2016.

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, Ryan has played one NHL game with the New York Rangers, who selected him in the third round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Broadhurst has skated in 29 games with Charlotte this season, notching seven assists.

In 288 career AHL games over parts of seven seasons with Charlotte, Rockford, Cleveland and Chicago, Broadhurst has totaled 46 goals and 90 assists for 136 points.

Lacroix has appeared in 11 games with Charlotte this season after scoring two goals in his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2018-19. He also has 26 points in 34 games with Greenville (ECHL).