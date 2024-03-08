Checkers acquire Vande Sompel from Wolves

The Charlotte Checkers have acquired defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for forward Jake Wise.

Vande Sompel has played 31 games with the Wolves this season, recording two goals and five assists. He has appeared in 282 AHL games over six professional seasons with Chicago, Colorado and Bridgeport, totaling 26 goals and 84 assists for 110 points.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018, Vande Sompel was selected by the New York Islanders in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Wise has notched seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 38 games with the Checkers this season.

A rookie out of Ohio State University, Wise was a third-round choice by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft.