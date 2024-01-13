Checkers best Amerks in Queen City Outdoor Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. … The Charlotte Checkers scored three times in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory over the Rochester Americans in the Queen City Outdoor Classic on Saturday night.

A standing-room only crowd of 11,031 fans watched the hometown Checkers win the 12th outdoor game in American Hockey League history.

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich scored the winning goal 1:16 into the final frame. Brendan Perlini, who scored for the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic in South Bend, Ind., added a goal and an assist for the Checkers, and Spencer Knight finished with 25 saves.

Conditions were ideal throughout the evening, with clear skies and a game-time temperature of 42 degrees Fahrenheit.