Checkers best Amerks in Queen City Outdoor Classic

by AHL PR
Photo: Jacob Kupferman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. … The Charlotte Checkers scored three times in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory over the Rochester Americans in the Queen City Outdoor Classic on Saturday night.

A standing-room only crowd of 11,031 fans watched the hometown Checkers win the 12th outdoor game in American Hockey League history.

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich scored the winning goal 1:16 into the final frame. Brendan Perlini, who scored for the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic in South Bend, Ind., added a goal and an assist for the Checkers, and Spencer Knight finished with 25 saves.

Conditions were ideal throughout the evening, with clear skies and a game-time temperature of 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

AHL OUTDOOR GAME HISTORY
Date Site Result
Feb. 20, 2010 New York State Fairgrounds
Syracuse, N.Y.		 Binghamton Senators 1
Syracuse Crunch 2
Feb. 19, 2011 Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.		 Providence Bruins 5
Connecticut Whale 4 (SO)
Jan. 6, 2012 Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, Pa.		 Hershey Bears 3
Adirondack Phantoms 4 (OT)
Jan. 21, 2012 Ivor Wynne Stadium
Hamilton, Ont.		 Toronto Marlies 7
Hamilton Bulldogs 2
Jan. 20, 2013 Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, Pa.		 W-B/Scranton Penguins 2
Hershey Bears 1 (OT)
Dec. 13, 2013 Frontier Field
Rochester, N.Y.		 Lake Erie Monsters 4
Rochester Americans 5 (SO)
Dec. 30, 2013 Comerica Park
Detroit, Mich.		 Toronto Marlies 4
Grand Rapids Griffins 3 (SO)
Dec. 19, 2015 Raley Field
West Sacramento, Calif.		 Bakersfield Condors 2
Stockton Heat 3
Jan. 7, 2017 Memorial Stadium
Bakersfield, Calif.		 Ontario Reign 2
Bakersfield Condors 3 (OT)
Jan. 20, 2018 Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, Pa.		 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5
Hershey Bears 2
Mar. 4, 2023 FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland, Ohio		 W-B/Scranton Penguins 2
Cleveland Monsters 3 (OT)
Jan. 13, 2024 Truist Field
Charlotte, N.C.		 Rochester Americans 2
Charlotte Checkers 5

 

