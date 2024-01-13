Checkers best Amerks in Queen City Outdoor Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. … The Charlotte Checkers scored three times in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory over the Rochester Americans in the Queen City Outdoor Classic on Saturday night.
A standing-room only crowd of 11,031 fans watched the hometown Checkers win the 12th outdoor game in American Hockey League history.
Rookie Mackie Samoskevich scored the winning goal 1:16 into the final frame. Brendan Perlini, who scored for the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic in South Bend, Ind., added a goal and an assist for the Checkers, and Spencer Knight finished with 25 saves.
Conditions were ideal throughout the evening, with clear skies and a game-time temperature of 42 degrees Fahrenheit.
|AHL OUTDOOR GAME HISTORY
|Date
|Site
|Result
|Feb. 20, 2010
|New York State Fairgrounds
Syracuse, N.Y.
|Binghamton Senators 1
Syracuse Crunch 2
|Feb. 19, 2011
|Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
|Providence Bruins 5
Connecticut Whale 4 (SO)
|Jan. 6, 2012
|Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, Pa.
|Hershey Bears 3
Adirondack Phantoms 4 (OT)
|Jan. 21, 2012
|Ivor Wynne Stadium
Hamilton, Ont.
|Toronto Marlies 7
Hamilton Bulldogs 2
|Jan. 20, 2013
|Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, Pa.
|W-B/Scranton Penguins 2
Hershey Bears 1 (OT)
|Dec. 13, 2013
|Frontier Field
Rochester, N.Y.
|Lake Erie Monsters 4
Rochester Americans 5 (SO)
|Dec. 30, 2013
|Comerica Park
Detroit, Mich.
|Toronto Marlies 4
Grand Rapids Griffins 3 (SO)
|Dec. 19, 2015
|Raley Field
West Sacramento, Calif.
|Bakersfield Condors 2
Stockton Heat 3
|Jan. 7, 2017
|Memorial Stadium
Bakersfield, Calif.
|Ontario Reign 2
Bakersfield Condors 3 (OT)
|Jan. 20, 2018
|Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, Pa.
|Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5
Hershey Bears 2
|Mar. 4, 2023
|FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland, Ohio
|W-B/Scranton Penguins 2
Cleveland Monsters 3 (OT)
|Jan. 13, 2024
|Truist Field
Charlotte, N.C.
|Rochester Americans 2
Charlotte Checkers 5