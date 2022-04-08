News

Checkers clinch berth in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

by AHL PR

The Charlotte Checkers clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night with a 3-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Charlotte is the first team from the Eastern Conference to secure an invitation to the 2022 postseason.

The Checkers, Calder Cup champions the last time the trophy was handed out in 2019, are in their first season as the top development affiliate of the Florida Panthers. They are also serving as the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken in 2021-22.

Five other teams will join Charlotte in the Atlantic Division playoff draw. The top two teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the other four clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

