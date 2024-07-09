Checkers sign forward Criscuolo

The Charlotte Checkers have signed forward Kyle Criscuolo to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Criscuolo enters his ninth pro campaign in 2024-25 after posting a career-high 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 63 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets last season.

In 430 career AHL contests with Utica, San Jose, Grand Rapids, San Diego, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, Criscuolo has totaled 105 goals and 143 assists for 248 points. He also has six goals and four assists in 25 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins as a rookie in 2017.

Criscuolo has played 16 games in the NHL with Buffalo, Detroit and San Jose, notching one goal and two assists.