Checkers sign Nash to two-year AHL deal

The Charlotte Checkers have signed forward Riley Nash to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Nash returns to Charlotte, where he began his pro career with the Checkers in 2010. He skated in 186 games with the Checkers over three seasons, and was teammates with current Checkers captain Zac Dalpe and assistant coaches Jared Staal and Bobby Sanguinetti.

Nash played 49 games in the NHL with Winnipeg, Tampa Bay and Arizona last season, picking up four assists. He also skated in eight postseason games for the Lightning, including four contests during the 2022 Stanley Cup Final vs. Colorado.

In the AHL, Nash appeared in 17 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, tallying 10 goals and 18 assists. In 205 career AHL games between Syracuse and Charlotte, Nash has registered 45 goals and 62 assists for 107 points.

Originally a first-round choice by Edmonton in the 2007 NHL Draft, Nash has skated in 627 NHL games with Carolina, Boston, Columbus, Toronto, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay and Arizona, totaling 63 goals and 113 assists for 176 points.