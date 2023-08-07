Checkers sign Reilly, Khodorenko

The Charlotte Checkers have signed defenseman Will Reilly and forward Patrick Khodorenko to American Hockey League contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Reilly skated in 30 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners last season, tallying one goal and four assists. The Toronto native has played 96 AHL games with Tucson and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton over three pro campaigns, totaling five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. He also has two goals in six career postseason outings.

A Toronto native, Reilly was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Khodorenko missed most of the 2022-23 season due to injury, appearing in just four games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. In 93 career AHL contests, the native of Walnut Creek, Calif., has compiled 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points.

Khodorenko originally signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent on Mar. 10, 2020, following his senior season at Michigan State.