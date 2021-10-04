Checkers sign Wilson to AHL deal

The Charlotte Checkers have signed Scott Wilson to an American Hockey League contract.

Wilson had been in training camp on a tryout with the Seattle Kraken. He spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, collecting one goal and two assists in eight games, and also spent time on the Florida Panthers’ NHL taxi squad.

Wilson has skated in 152 games in the AHL over seven pro seasons with Syracuse, Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 56 goals and 53 assists for 109 points.

Wilson has also played 193 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh, Detroit and Buffalo, tallying 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points. He won a Stanley Cup championship with the Penguins in 2017.