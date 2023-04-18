Checkers to host outdoor game in 2024

The Charlotte Checkers and Charlotte Knights today announced that the Checkers will host an outdoor hockey game at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte during the 2023-24 American Hockey League regular season.

The Queen City Winter Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be played against the Rochester Americans and will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Truist Field, which opened in 2014, has been one of the most visited venues in all of Minor League Baseball.

The event will mark the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game as well as the first professional outdoor hockey game in the City of Charlotte. To date, there have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums (Rochester vs. Lake Erie at Rochester’s Frontier Field in 2013 and Stockton vs. Bakersfield at Sacramento’s Raley Field in 2015).

“We are thrilled that this partnership with the Knights has allowed us to bring an outdoor game to Charlotte,” said Checkers chief operating officer Tera Black. “Truist Field is the perfect venue for us to host this event, and our entire organization is looking forward to this historic occasion.”

Tickets for the Queen City Winter Classic will go on sale at a date to be determined. Season ticket holders for both the Checkers and the Knights will have priority access and will receive information from their clubs as soon as it is available. Members of the general public can sign up now to receive information alerts by visiting either charlottecheckers.com or charlotteknights.com.