Checkers win wild one in 2OT

Zac Dalpe completed his first career playoff hat trick with 3:36 gone in the second overtime as Charlotte prevailed, 7-6, in a wild Game 2 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

The Checkers head home with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Dalpe opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game and Charlotte raced out to a 4-0 lead before the contest was 13 minutes old, chasing starting goaltender Cory Schneider (five saves).

But the Islanders answered with three goals in a span of 53 seconds to climb back within one before Dalpe’s second goal gave the Checkers a 5-3 lead at the first intermission. It was the highest-scoring period in the Calder Cup Playoffs since Hartford (7) and New Haven (1) combined for eight goals in the third period of their game on April 17, 1998.

Bridgeport pulled even on goals from Austin Czarnik and Chris Terry in the second period, and again when Robin Salo made it 6-6 with 11:21 to go in the third.

The teams each had a goal waved off during the first OT period, and each had an abbreviated power play early in the second OT before Dalpe converted on a two-on-one rush for the winner.

Joey Daccord (2-0) stopped 29 shots on the night for Charlotte. Jakub Skarek (0-1), making his postseason debut, stopped 31 of 34 shots in more than 70 minutes of relief work for Bridgeport.

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “H” (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – Charlotte 3, BRIDGEPORT 2

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – Charlotte 7, BRIDGEPORT 6 (2OT)

Game 3 – Sat., May 14 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern