Chlapik re-signs with Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Filip Chlapik to a one-year, two-way contract.

Chlapik, 23, registered 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 37 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season, along with three goals and three assists in 31 NHL games with Ottawa.

A second-round pick by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft, Chlapik has totaled 37 goals and 51 assists for 88 points in 146 AHL contests with Belleville over his three pro seasons. He has also skated in 56 NHL games with Ottawa, tallying five goals and six assists for 11 points.