Coachella Valley to host 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the Board of Governors has unanimously approved the Coachella Valley Firebirds as hosts of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

The event will be held at Acrisure Arena, a world-class sports and entertainment venue in Palm Desert, Calif., which opened in December 2022 as the home of the Firebirds. In addition, Spotlight 29 Casino has been named the presenting sponsor of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

“In just 15 short months, the Firebirds have established themselves as one of the American Hockey League’s premier franchises, and Acrisure Arena is a crown jewel among AHL facilities,” said Howson. “Our annual All-Star events provide an international stage for hockey’s brightest young stars to shine, and we look forward to sharing this celebration of our league with the Coachella Valley in 2025.”

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 3 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

“We are proud and honored to be selected to host the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic,” said John Page, senior vice president of Oak View Group, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. “It is an unbelievable privilege to be chosen in our second season and a true testament to the vision of our ownership to build a world-class venue that will serve the Coachella Valley community for years to come. This would not be possible without the support of the Oak View Group, the Seattle Kraken and our great fans in the Coachella Valley.”

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic,” said Darrell Mike, chairman of Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. “The Coachella Valley Firebirds have ignited the valley and brought our community together in a very special way, and we can’t wait to celebrate the All-Star Classic in February 2025.”

Fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar for more information on tickets. Individual tickets for the All-Star Classic will be on sale at a later date.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current Seattle Kraken players Oliver Bjorkstrand, Vince Dunn, Yanni Gourde, Jamie Oleksiak and Philipp Grubauer.

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About the Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd franchise and the top development affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken. The Firebirds finished their inaugural season as the Western Conference champions and play their home games at Acrisure Arena. Visit cvfirebirds.com for the latest news and information.

About Acrisure Arena

America’s hottest music festival destination finally has the world-class arena it deserves. Opened December 2022, the Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000-plus capacity venue hosting the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and with optimal acoustics for concerts, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility serves as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Acrisure Arena is a $300-million project that is being 100 percent privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena.com and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League’s newest franchise. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, and multimedia content.

About Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Casino Properties

Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are a Chemehuevi people whose traditional territory includes parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms, California. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe’s lands consist of two Reservations, which are located adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park and the City of Coachella. Spotlight 29 Casino, Coachella Crossroads and Tortoise Rock Casino are wholly owned business operations of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. The Tribe continues to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for their future generations and the overall communities where their Reservations reside. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage, and traditions, visit 29palmstribe.org.