Colby Cave (1994-2020)

The American Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing today of Bakersfield Condors forward Colby Cave.

He was 25.

Cave underwent emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto to remove a brain cyst and had been in a medically induced coma since Tuesday.

A native of North Battleford, Sask., Cave played 283 games in the American Hockey League over five seasons as a pro, collecting 54 goals and 84 assists for the Condors and the Providence Bruins. He also skated in 67 games in the National Hockey League with Edmonton and Boston.

“Colby Cave was beloved as a teammate and friend, as a husband and son,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews. “The entire American Hockey League extends our deepest condolences to Colby’s wife, Emily, and his entire family, as well as to those whose lives he touched in the Oilers and Bruins organizations and throughout hockey.”