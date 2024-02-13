Comets bring back Nolan Stevens

The Utica Comets have signed forward Nolan Stevens to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Stevens became a free agent on Monday when his NHL contract was mutually terminated by the Detroit Red Wings. He had appeared in 31 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, recording three goals and eight assists.

Stevens returns to Utica for his third stint with the Comets. He played 27 games with the club during the 2020-21 season while a member of the St. Louis Blues organization, and he set career highs with 15 goals and 33 points in 48 games for Utica during the 2022-23 campaign.

The sixth-year pro from Brantford, Ont., has skated in 268 career AHL games with San Antonio, Utica, Springfield, Iowa and Grand Rapids, tallying 48 goals and 82 assists for 130 points. He was originally a fifth-round pick by the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft.