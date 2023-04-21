Comets moving on after stunning Rocket

Reilly Walsh scored with 2.0 seconds left in regulation and Samuel Laberge struck 2:45 into overtime as the Utica Comets stunned Laval, 2-1, to finish a two-game sweep of their North Division first-round series on Friday night.

The Comets will meet the Toronto Marlies in the division semifinals.

Laval were about to force a third and deciding game when Walsh sent a seeing-eye shot from the point past Cayden Primeau at 19:58 of the third period, tying the game at 1-1.

In overtime, Simon Nemec sent the puck on net and Laberge redirected it home for the second goal — and second overtime winner — of his Calder Cup Playoff career.

After recording a shutout in Game 1, Nico Daws (2-0) turned aside 25 of 26 shots in the Game 2 win for Utica. Primeau (0-2) wound up with 32 stops for the Rocket.

North Division First Round (best-of-3)

N4-Utica Comets vs. N5-Laval Rocket

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – Utica 4, LAVAL 0 | Recap

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – UTICA 2, Laval 1 (OT)