Comets roll past Marlies in Game 2

The Utica Comets evened up their North Division semifinal with a 7-2 win over Toronto in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.

Game 3 of the best-of-five is set for Wednesday in Utica.

The Comets coughed up an early two-goal lead for the second straight contest, but this time they responded with five unanswered tallies and set a franchise record for goals in a playoff game.

Fifteen different skaters recorded at least one point for Utica, and Nico Daws (3-1) turned aside 28 shots as the Comets bounced back from Thursday’s 6-5 overtime loss.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Kyle Clifford scored power-play goals for the Marlies.

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Utica Comets

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 27 – TORONTO 6, Utica 5 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 29 – Utica 7, TORONTO 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Toronto at Utica, 7:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Toronto at Utica, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Utica at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern