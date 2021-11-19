Comets win 12th straight to start season, set AHL record

The Utica Comets set an American Hockey League record on Friday, picking up their 12th consecutive victory to begin the 2021-22 season.

Utica defeated Charlotte, 4-1, at the Adirondack Bank Center to improve to 12-0-0-0 and surpass the standard set by the 1984-85 Rochester Americans, who won their first 11 games that year. Nate Schnarr scored twice and Nico Daws made 23 saves.

In their first season affiliated with the New Jersey Devils, the Comets, led by head coach Kevin Dineen, have outscored their opponents by a 49-21 margin on the year.

Utica returns to action on Saturday when they host Rochester.

The overall AHL record for longest winning streak belongs to the Norfolk Admirals, who won their final 28 games of the 2011-12 season before going on to capture the Calder Cup.