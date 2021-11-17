Condors-Canucks games rescheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that the games between the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19 (AHL Game #192) and Sunday, Nov. 21 (AHL Game #214) have been rescheduled due to the ongoing state of local emergency in the City of Abbotsford.

“Our first priority is the safety of everybody in Abbotsford,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Our thoughts are with those in and around the Fraser Valley who have been affected by the recent storms and flooding.”

The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 10. Game time both nights will be 7 p.m. PT. The Canucks announced that tickets for this weekend’s games will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled dates.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the extreme flooding and emergency conditions in the past few days, said Rob Mullowney, chief operating officer of the Abbotsford Canucks. “We live and work in this community and we are tremendously grateful for all of the front-line emergency personnel who have helped ensure the safety of everyone. We will stay in contact with the City of Abbotsford and local authorities to extend our support wherever it is needed given the extraordinary circumstances our community is facing.”