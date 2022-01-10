Condors-Canucks, Wild-IceHogs postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Abbotsford Canucks, their game scheduled for tonight vs. Bakersfield (AHL Game #214) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

In addition, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Rockford (AHL Game #495) has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Canucks and Wild organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.