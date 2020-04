Bakersfield Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma and has been admitted to the critical care unit at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital after suffering a brain bleed overnight, the Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday.

The entire American Hockey League joins the Oilers organization in keeping Colby and his wife Emily in our thoughts at this time.

Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season. The entire #Oilers family is sending you all our love & strength right now, @Cavemn10. 💙🧡💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/A5uZNmPZMl — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

UPDATE Tuesday, 6:37 p.m. ET