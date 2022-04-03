Condors clinch berth in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Bakersfield Condors clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights, combined with Tucson’s 6-3 loss to Rockford.

The Condors, the top development affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, are the fourth team out of the Pacific Division to secure a playoff spot, following Stockton, Ontario and Colorado.

Bakersfield last reached the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019, when they lost in the division finals. Last season, they won the Pacific Division playoff with a best-of-three victory over the Silver Knights.

The Condors will be among seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.