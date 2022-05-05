Condors pull out another late win, complete sweep

Cooper Marody found a loose puck at the top of the crease and tucked in the game-winning goal with 1:22 left in regulation, sending Bakersfield to a 3-2 win over Abbotsford and a two-game sweep of their Pacific Division first round series.

The Condors await their division semifinal opponent; Stockton received a first-round bye, while Ontario and Colorado have 1-0 leads in their respective best-of-three series.

Bakersfield came from behind to win for the second consecutive night, getting goals from Adam Cracknell late in the second period and Brad Malone early in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

Sheldon Rempal pulled the Canucks even with 7:09 remaining, and the teams appeared headed to overtime again before Marody’s heroics.

Sheldon Dries also scored for Abbotsford, and Spencer Martin (0-2) finished with 30 saves.

Stuart Skinner (2-0) stopped 27 shots for the Condors.

Pacific Division First Round – Series “G” (best-of-3)

P4-Bakersfield Condors vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 – Tue., May 3 – BAKERSFIELD 2, Abbotsford 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Wed., May 4 – BAKERSFIELD 3, Abbotsford 2