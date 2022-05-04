Condors rally late, take Game 1 in OT

James Hamblin scored 6:39 into overtime as the Bakersfield Condors rallied for a 2-1 win over Abbotsford in Game 1 of their best-of-three Pacific Division first round series on Tuesday night.

The Condors can wrap up the series with another win in Game 2 on Wednesday.

With time winding down on a Bakersfield power play, Hamblin redirected a pass from Tim Schaller past Spencer Martin for his first career postseason goal.

That's a W for the @Condors off the stick of James Hamblin. #BAKvsABB pic.twitter.com/zQKj666KZP — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 4, 2022

The Condors had forced the OT period when Seth Griffith scored with just 29.5 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Martin’s shutout bid on Bakersfield’s 41st shot of the night.

Game 1 was scoreless until Vasily Podkolzin broke through with for Abbotsford with 9:31 to go in the third period. Podkolzin, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and making his AHL debut, banged home a feed from Guillaume Brisebois to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. The 20-year-old Moscow native skated in 79 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021-22, collecting 14 goals and 12 assists.

Martin finished with made 45 saves in the loss, his first defeat on the road in 2021-22 after going 10-0-0 during the regular season.

Stuart Skinner turned aside 30 shots for the Condors.

Pacific Division First Round – Series “G” (best-of-3)

P4-Bakersfield Condors vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 – Tue., May 3 – BAKERSFIELD 2, Abbotsford 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Wed., May 4 – Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern