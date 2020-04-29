Condors re-sign Malone, Esposito

The Bakersfield Condors announced that the team has signed centers Brad Malone and Luke Esposito to two-year American Hockey League contracts beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Malone has tied a career high with 13 goals and has totaled 31 points in 49 games with Bakersfield this season.

The ninth-year pro from Chatham, N.B., has skated in 384 career AHL contests with Bakersfield, Chicago, Hershey and Lake Erie, recording 74 goals and 118 assists for 192 points.

Malone was a fourth-round pick by Colorado in the 2007 NHL Draft, and has 13 goals and 17 assists in 199 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Carolina and Edmonton.

Esposito has compiled seven goals and 18 assists for a career-best 25 points in 56 games with Bakersfield this season.

The third-year pro from Andover, Mass., has totaled 15 goals and 42 assists for 57 points in 150 AHL games with Bakersfield and Grand Rapids.