Condors round out playoff field in Pacific Division

The Bakersfield Condors clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Condors have qualified for each of the last four Calder Cup postseasons after missing out in each of their first three years as members of the AHL.

Bakersfield is the seventh and final playoff qualifier from the Pacific Division, joining Coachella Valley, Tucson, Ontario, Colorado, Calgary and Abbotsford. The first-place team will get a bye into the division semis, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.