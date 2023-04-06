Condors secure berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Bakersfield Condors clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Eagles.

The Condors are the fifth team to qualify out of the Pacific Division, which will see seven clubs reach the Calder Cup Playoffs. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.