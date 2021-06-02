Condors sign Cracknell for 2021-22

The Bakersfield Condors have signed forward Adam Cracknell to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Cracknell completed his 15th pro season last week by helping the Condors win the Pacific Division title by leading the club with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in six postseason games. Cracknell also skated in all 39 of Bakersfield’s games during the regular season and notched 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points, good for third on the team in scoring.

A native of Prince Albert, Sask., Cracknell has played 569 regular-season games in the AHL with Omaha, Quad City, Peoria, Chicago, Springfield, Hartford, Laval, Toronto, San Diego and Bakersfield, totaling 155 goals and 184 assists for 339 points. He established career highs in 2017-18 when he notched 29 goals and 51 points.

Cracknell has also appeared in 37 postseason games in the AHL, recording 16 goals and 17 assists. He reached the Western Conference Finals with San Diego in 2019.

A ninth-round pick by Calgary in the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has skated in 210 NHL games with St. Louis, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, the New York Rangers and Anaheim, tallying 21 goals and 22 assists.