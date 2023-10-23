Condors sign NHL veteran Gagner

The Bakersfield Condors have signed winger Sam Gagner to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Gagner returns to Bakersfield, where he played four games with the club during the 2019-20 season. He has skated in 56 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, Toronto and Lehigh Valley, totaling 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points.

A first-round choice (sixth overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft, Gagner has played 1,015 games in the National Hockey League with Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg, recording 192 goals and 327 assists for 519 points. He spent last season with the Jets, tallying 14 points in 48 games.