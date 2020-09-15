Condors sign Stanton for 2020-21 season

The Bakersfield Condors have signed defenseman Ryan Stanton to a one-year contract.

Stanton returns to Bakersfield as he enters his 11th pro season in 2020-21; the native of St. Albert, Alta., skated for the Condors from 2017-19.

Stanton appeared in 36 games for the AHL’s Ontario Reign in 2019-20, collecting two goals and three assists. In 479 career AHL contests with Ontario, Bakersfield, San Antonio, Cleveland, Hershey and Rockford, he has 24 goals and 97 assists for 121 points along with a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-82.

Stanton also has five goals and three assists in 33 postseason games, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with Hershey in 2016.

Undrafted out of the Western Hockey League, Stanton has played 120 games in the NHL with Chicago, Vancouver and Washington, tallying four goals and 23 assists.