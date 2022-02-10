Condors’ Woodcroft, Manson promoted to Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers have named Jay Woodcroft head coach and Dave Manson assistant coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, promoting both from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Woodcroft and Manson replace Oilers head coach Dave Tippett and associate coach Jim Playfair, who were relieved of their duties.

Woodcroft and Manson have led Bakersfield since the 2018-19 season, guiding the team to a record of 105-71-12-9 (.586). The Condors won a division title in 2018-19, and were the Pacific Division playoff champions in the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

This season, the Condors sit third in the Pacific Division and sixth overall in the AHL with a record of 18-9-4-3 (.632).

Woodcroft, 45, first joined the Oilers organization in 2015 and spent three seasons as an assistant coach with Edmonton. Prior to that, he served for seven years as an assistant with the San Jose Sharks, as well as three years with the Detroit Red Wings, including their 2008 Stanley Cup championship season.

Among the Oilers who have played for Woodcroft in Bakersfield are Jesse Puljujarvi, Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan McLeod, William Lagesson, Tyler Benson and Stuart Skinner.

Manson, 55, joined the Condors following 14 seasons over two stints with Prince Albert (WHL) as an assistant and associate coach. He played 1,103 games as a defenseman in the NHL, including three seasons with the Oilers from 1991 to 1994.