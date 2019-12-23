Connauton named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Colorado Eagles defenseman Kevin Connauton has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 22, 2019.

Connauton tallied three goals and seven assists for 10 points in four games as the Eagles entered the Christmas break riding a five-game winning streak.

Connauton began the busy week by scoring a goal and adding two assists as the Eagles rallied for a 5-3 win over Manitoba on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he sparked the Eagles’ offense with two goals and three assists as Colorado rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Moose. On Saturday, Connauton assisted on the winning goal in Colorado’s 4-1 win over Bakersfield, and he extended his scoring streak to six games with another assist in Sunday’s 7-5 decision over the Condors.

Connauton has totaled four goals and 14 assists for 18 points, along with a team-leading plus-13 rating, in 24 games with the Eagles this season, while also appearing in one NHL game with the parent Colorado Avalanche. Connauton, an AHL All-Star in 2012, has appeared in 247 AHL games with Colorado, Tucson, Texas, Chicago and Manitoba, collecting 38 goals and 71 assists for 109 points. Vancouver’s third-round choice in the 2009 NHL Draft, Connauton has also compiled 27 goals and 49 assists for 76 points in 311 career NHL games with Dallas, Columbus, Arizona and Colorado. He was acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with Arizona on June 25, 2019.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Connauton will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Eagles home game.