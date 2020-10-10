Coyotes bring on Hunt

The Arizona Coyotes have signed free-agent forward Dryden Hunt to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hunt, 24, skated in 35 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2019-20, recording 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points. He added four assists in 21 NHL games with the Florida Panthers and also made his postseason debut, appearing in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Hunt has played 214 AHL games with Springfield over his four pro seasons, totaling 72 goals and 78 assists for 150 points. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Florida on March 2, 2016, Hunt has notched three goals and 12 assists in 63 career NHL games with the Panthers.