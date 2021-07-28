Coyotes ink O’Brien

The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Liam O’Brien to a one-year contract.

O’Brien spent the 2020-21 season in the Colorado Avalanche organization, collecting four goals and four assists in 12 games with the AHL Eagles and three assists in 12 NHL games with the Avs.

In 382 career AHL games over seven seasons with Colorado and Hershey, O’Brien has posted 67 goals and 78 assists for 145 points along with 653 penalty minutes.

The Halifax, N.S., native has registered one goal and four assists in 29 NHL games with Colorado and Washington.