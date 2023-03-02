Coyotes, Oilers swap AHL defensemen

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Cam Dineen.

Kesselring, 23, is tied for second among AHL defensemen with 13 goals and has totaled 22 points in 49 games for the Bakersfield Condors this season. In 125 games over three pro seasons with the Condors, Kesselring has registered 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points.

Kesselring was a sixth-round choice by Edmonton in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dineen, 24, has appeared in 50 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season, setting career highs with 31 assists and 35 points. He ranks sixth among all league defensemen in scoring.

A third-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Dineen has played 207 AHL games over five seasons with Tucson, totaling 18 goals and 72 assists for 90 points.

Dineen made his NHL debut in 2021-22, tallying seven assists in 34 games with Arizona.