Coyotes re-sign Hill to one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed goaltender Adin Hill to a one-year, one-way contract.

Hill, 24, has split each of the last three seasons between Arizona and its AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. In 2019-20, he went 15-5-0 in 20 appearances for Tucson, with a 2.40 goals-against average and a career-best .918 save percentage. He was also 2-4-3 (2.62, .918) in 13 games with the Coyotes.

A native of Comox, B.C., Hill has appeared in 136 AHL games with Tucson and Springfield, going 67-48-14 with a 2.67 GAA, a .910 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Hill was a third-round choice by the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft, and is 10-12-3 (2.81, .907) with one shutout in 30 career NHL games.